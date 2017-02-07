7mm RM brass

So I have been using WW brass for a long time but now its getting hard to get so I read how good nosler was and got some. Out of the box it looks great, in fact beautiful. I put them on the scale and WW was 232.4 grains and nosler was 214.6 grains, I thought nosler was thicker?? Didn't really seem to change POI much just seems weird being that light, any thoughts
With that much less weight in the Nosler brass you should have seen a noticeable drop in velocity (due to a larger combustion chamber). Did you check that? I've used a lot of Nosler brass over the years and never heard anything about its thickness relative to other brass. That doesn't matter much but the consistency of the thickness (the case weight) and the metallurgy does matter.
Winchester brass is harder than others per a metallurgical analysis I saw (Rem brass is among the softest and others somewhere in the middle). Even though Win brass typically has a 5 grain weight spread in a box/bag of brass (where Nosler is 1 grain) Win brass is tough and primer pockets tend to last longer so I don't mind using it. It does work harden faster so annealing may need to be done more often with Winchester brass. Win brass is cheap enough that you can buy a bunch of it and weight sort it into lots to get the equivalent of Nosler brass but it is tougher. The problem I've had with Win brass until recently is finding any to buy. Bottom line either can be made to work and I have a bunch of both. I find I'm getting lazy in my old age so I tend to lean toward Nosler these days.
I didn't run them across the crono I just shot at 100 to see how they performed with the same load and it hit about 1/2in low with no signs of pressure. with a 162 eld I am getting 3125-3140 with the win brass so even if I lose a lil bit I will still be ok. or I could bump them up a bit I suppose????
The latest batches of ww brass I bought won't hold primers well after 2 or 3 firings and my nosler brass is up around 8.I always preferred ww,but the last 200 I bought seems almost as bad as hornady brass.Not disagreeing just my experience in my rifles I use ww brass in and all brass was purchased new in last 5 months.I have some older ww brass that is just fine.This is in 300 win,and 7mag that I can comment on and pretty stiff loads
7mm Rem Mag, you're getting 3100 plus with a 162 ELDX? What's your recipe?