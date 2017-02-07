Re: 7mm RM brass With that much less weight in the Nosler brass you should have seen a noticeable drop in velocity (due to a larger combustion chamber). Did you check that? I've used a lot of Nosler brass over the years and never heard anything about its thickness relative to other brass. That doesn't matter much but the consistency of the thickness (the case weight) and the metallurgy does matter.



Winchester brass is harder than others per a metallurgical analysis I saw (Rem brass is among the softest and others somewhere in the middle). Even though Win brass typically has a 5 grain weight spread in a box/bag of brass (where Nosler is 1 grain) Win brass is tough and primer pockets tend to last longer so I don't mind using it. It does work harden faster so annealing may need to be done more often with Winchester brass. Win brass is cheap enough that you can buy a bunch of it and weight sort it into lots to get the equivalent of Nosler brass but it is tougher. The problem I've had with Win brass until recently is finding any to buy. Bottom line either can be made to work and I have a bunch of both. I find I'm getting lazy in my old age so I tend to lean toward Nosler these days.