7mm Mag accuracy load help? Greetings everyone,



I'm new to this forum and new to reloading.

Here is what I'm working/wresting with:

Fierce Fury Firearm in 7mm R.E.M. Mag. (1/2 moa 3shot guaranteed--ytbd)

Nightforce nxs 5.5-22x scope with weaver mounts.



The best factory ammo it shoots is winchester 150gr ballistic silvertips. I would get some groups to touch, then 1 moa but then over 10 shots, flyers out to 2 moa in no particular sequence. I'm using a lead sled and letting the barrel cool. I tried 8 different factory ammo tests, and spoke to Fierce. They said I can send it back but I decided to try and make my own ammo to shoot whitetail deer to 400 yards or more. I want 1/2 moa without the flyers!



So, based on a recommendation, I worked up a load with 7mm Barnes 145 gr LRX bullets from min to max charge every half grain until I settled with 63.5 gr of RL22 powder, using federal 215 primers and new nosler brass with a jump of .050 to the lands. Then, I made more and shot 3 shot groups moving the jump plus and minus .005 until I got .600 group at 100 yards. I finally thought I nailed it at .035 off the lands as I had 3 bullets in the same ragged hole at 100 yards! So, I made 15 more to test consistency and the groups fell apart! I tried groups of 5 this time and had holes touching then flyers out to 2" again in random sequence! Im frustrated now and need help!



I'm using rcbs competition dies, a digital chargmaster dispensing station holding the powder charge to 63.5 exactly. I even weighed the finished cartridges and they were all with .2 grains! Coal was within .001



Where do I go from here? Start over with nosler and a different powder??? I'm open to any suggestions....?