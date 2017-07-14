Re: 7mm LRM I use 71.5 grains of H=1000 over a CCI 250 under a 180 berger hybrid. The only downfall is that hornady brass is the only brass available and its through gunwerks. That being said I still like my 7LRM and have no immediate intention to get rid of it. The thing shoots lights out. My rifle was built by Jon Beanland using a gunwerks reamer. Even though gunwerks did not build my rifle they have not hesitated to assist through any stumbles I had through load development and some rather dumb questions I had. They certainly seem to be a pretty good bunch of folks.