7mm lrm
  #1  
01-05-2017, 09:49 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 74
7mm lrm
what are your thoughts on the gunwerks 7 mm lrm cases.
    01-05-2017, 10:06 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,014
    Re: 7mm lrm
    That you are limited to ONE source of brass.
    That your rifle may not like that brass.
    That the brass may become unavailable.
    That YOU may not like the brass.
    That a 7 SAUM, 7SS, 7RM, 280AI, 7WSM, 284 will pretty well match or pass it AMONG OTHERS.
    That a 7mm is a great caliber but why build it on a case with such limited availability.
    Any SUPPOSED superiority pales in comparison to these things IMHO.
    My 7 SAUM is running harder than many LRM guns and it's a LOT shorter, more efficient and while brass availability for the SAUM SUCKS it's still a better situation than the LRM.
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
