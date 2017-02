7mm build So, Im building a new rifle an I want to be able to hunt and do some LR target shooting with it. I bought a North west action( pinned), factory Remington stock, Brux 28in barrel,PTG recoil lug .300 thick, PTG bottom end, all metal is in stainless. My question is what trigger and scope?? I would like to keep the scope under $1300, and silver/stainless in color (if possible) trigger I was leanig towards the Tubb trigger but not sure.



thanks in advance