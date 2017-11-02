Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
02-11-2017, 10:19 AM
Longshotjames
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Texas hill country
Posts: 74
7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
Dug this out of soft dirt after shooting it 1 mile
7mm 162eldX estimated impact velocity of 1150fps
#
2
02-11-2017, 10:21 AM
Longshotjames
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Texas hill country
Posts: 74
Re: 7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
Shot from 7rem mag with MV3050 at 1mile
#
3
02-11-2017, 11:23 AM
Schnyd112
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Northern Nevada
Posts: 121
Re: 7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
How deep was it? Looks like it performed well, the dirt didn't take a step!
