7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
Unread 02-11-2017, 10:19 AM
7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
Dug this out of soft dirt after shooting it 1 mile
7mm 162eldX estimated impact velocity of 1150fps
7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery-image.jpg  
Unread 02-11-2017, 10:21 AM
Re: 7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
Shot from 7rem mag with MV3050 at 1mile
7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery-image.jpg  
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:23 AM
Re: 7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
How deep was it? Looks like it performed well, the dirt didn't take a step!
