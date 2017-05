Re: 7mm-08? I own 2 rifles in 7-08. All other calibers i only have one of. I love the 7-08.

Both my rifles, a Cooper and a Merkel K3 (single shot) drive tacks and I practice on steel to 500 yards.



The cooper shoots 130 gr superformance 1/2 moa to 500 yards or better.

The Merkel does a little better with 140 grain accubonds in Noselr tropgy grade ammo.



Both have shot a lot of game, with deer from 40 to 350 yards. I would not shoot the accubonds much past 400 as i think they would have a hard time opening up. The load is very mild and Nosler overstates the velocity by a lot. 2270 fps is what im getting. Since i am running low on this ammo i will try the 150 gr ELDX load from Hornady. Hopefully it shoots well and it should be good to 500.



In the Cooper I will burn through 10 boxes of superformance ammo before i go with something else if I do.



I would have no problem shooting elk to 350 with the 140 grain AB load from Nosler, but if i handloaded I would probably push it to 2850 ish and feel confident to 400 on Elk.

Shot placement.

Love my 7-08s



