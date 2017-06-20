Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel? The 120 grain Nosler Ballistic Tip is a popular bullet in the short barreled 7-08s. I'm loading them with 44.0 grains RL15 and getting decent accuracy out of a factory Model Seven (right around 1 MOA for 5 shots). I have not yet measured the velocity but it should be over 2900 fps in the 20" barrel. I'm seating the bullets to 2.800" OAL which seems to give me the best accuracy and they fit in the mag easily. I could not touch the lands and still fit in the mag so I didn't try.



Another bullet that is very popular with this setup is the 120 grain Barnes TTSX. I shy away from these because of the higher price and lower BC, but for a gun like this it probably doesn't matter much. I've heard reports of good accuracy and performance from this bullet.



A 1:9.5 twist is a great for a lot of different bullets. It works for shooting the 100 grain hollow points as fast as you can drive them and it will also stabilize bullets up to 168 grains. Anything heavier than that would be a waste of time in a 20" barrel anyway. I chose the 120s because I'm trying to keep recoil down for a younger shooter. If you want a heavier bullet I would consider the 140 Ballistic Tip, 140 Accubond, 150 ELD, or some of the Bergers mentioned above. I don't think you'll gain much by going heavier than 150 grains.



As a side note, the 100 grain Sierra hollow points are awesome bullets for target practice and plinking. I load them with 4895 to around 2600 fps and they are super accurate. Like 1/2 MOA accurate in my gun, which is surprisingly good for a factory Model Seven in a plastic stock.