Long Range Hunting & Shooting
7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
06-20-2017, 08:32 AM
7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
All,
This is for a medium sized game (deer mainly BUT MAYBE black bear but not likely). This is for shots under 400 yards (almost all will be under 200 yards). Looking into Nosler ballistic tips and accubonds but open to other suggestions. The rifle is a Savage Lady hunter 11 in 7mm-08 with a 20 inch barrel twisted at 1-9.5. Thoughts? How about any ideas of some load suggestions?
06-20-2017, 09:29 AM
Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
Berger 130gn Classic Hunter or Hunter VLD. From a 24" pipe you can get right at 3k FPS. Probably low 2900's or very high 2800's from a 20". It'll be pretty darned flat shooting to 400yrds and plenty to smack the heck out of a black bear or deer. BC on those bergers is .45-.49. Trajectory should be something like a .30-06 with 168's in it. Recoil will be pretty mild.
06-20-2017, 09:49 AM
Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
Quote:
Originally Posted by BallisticsGuy View Post
Berger 130gn Classic Hunter or Hunter VLD. From a 24" pipe you can get right at 3k FPS. Probably low 2900's or very high 2800's from a 20". It'll be pretty darned flat shooting to 400yrds and plenty to smack the heck out of a black bear or deer. BC on those bergers is .45-.49. Trajectory should be something like a .30-06 with 168's in it. Recoil will be pretty mild.
Not sure I like the bergers because they typically need to be at the lands for decent accuracy and this will be a mag fed gun which I cannot get to the lands which was why I was sticking with the Nosler's for their decent jump. Just not sure on which grain...looks like I need to be in the 140-160 grain range for the twist of the barrel im using. Just not sure.
06-20-2017, 10:59 AM
Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
The 120 grain Nosler Ballistic Tip is a popular bullet in the short barreled 7-08s. I'm loading them with 44.0 grains RL15 and getting decent accuracy out of a factory Model Seven (right around 1 MOA for 5 shots). I have not yet measured the velocity but it should be over 2900 fps in the 20" barrel. I'm seating the bullets to 2.800" OAL which seems to give me the best accuracy and they fit in the mag easily. I could not touch the lands and still fit in the mag so I didn't try.

Another bullet that is very popular with this setup is the 120 grain Barnes TTSX. I shy away from these because of the higher price and lower BC, but for a gun like this it probably doesn't matter much. I've heard reports of good accuracy and performance from this bullet.

A 1:9.5 twist is a great for a lot of different bullets. It works for shooting the 100 grain hollow points as fast as you can drive them and it will also stabilize bullets up to 168 grains. Anything heavier than that would be a waste of time in a 20" barrel anyway. I chose the 120s because I'm trying to keep recoil down for a younger shooter. If you want a heavier bullet I would consider the 140 Ballistic Tip, 140 Accubond, 150 ELD, or some of the Bergers mentioned above. I don't think you'll gain much by going heavier than 150 grains.

As a side note, the 100 grain Sierra hollow points are awesome bullets for target practice and plinking. I load them with 4895 to around 2600 fps and they are super accurate. Like 1/2 MOA accurate in my gun, which is surprisingly good for a factory Model Seven in a plastic stock.
06-20-2017, 11:36 AM
Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
For deer hunting, I prefer the 120 grain ballistic tip loaded with 49.5 grains of H 414 for 3010 ft/sec
and 45.5 grains of Varget for 3150 ft/sec. these loads all work in a 20 to 22'' barrel.

I have used these loads at distances of 5 to 600 yards with 100% success .

J E CUSTOM
J E CUSTOM
"PRESS ON"
06-20-2017, 12:37 PM
Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
Don't rule out the Berger just because you load to magazine length.
I have 3 rifles that I load the Berger to mag length, well off the lands.
All three are .5 -.7 moa shooters.
You can't go wrong with the Nosler 120BT, proven track record of being a good bullet in the 7mm-08
06-20-2017, 12:42 PM
Re: 7mm-08 1-9.5 twist what size bullets and what powders. 20in barrel?
Quote:
Originally Posted by J E Custom View Post
For deer hunting, I prefer the 120 grain ballistic tip loaded with 49.5 grains of H 414 for 3010 ft/sec
and 45.5 grains of Varget for 3150 ft/sec. these loads all work in a 20 to 22'' barrel.

I have used these loads at distances of 5 to 600 yards with 100% success .

J E CUSTOM
You think 1-9.5 twist in 20in is ok for the 120 BT?
