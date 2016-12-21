7 SAUM - Velocity/Barrel Length Well I decided on the SR3 action for the 7 SAUM build. This is going to be a backcountry mountain hunting build. So I want to find a sweet spot between weight savings and velocity.



I've pretty well decided on a Bartlein #3 contour for the barrel and need some advice on barrel length. According to LRI's fluting calculator, I'll get about 6oz back from fluting and I've decided that's gonna happen.



Most likely shooting 180g berger VLD hunting bullets, but open to suggestions as I'm new to the 7mm hunting realm.



Does anyone have chrony data on your 7 SAUM with say 24", 25", and 26" barrels? Please provide altitude and the range and temp data if you have it. I'm at sea level now, but will be hunting around 8-9k feet. If the difference is only 50fps, then I'll go as short as possible. If it's 150-200FPSdifference, I'll consider a bit longer.



Thanks