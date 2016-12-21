     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 7 SAUM - Velocity/Barrel Length
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

7 SAUM - Velocity/Barrel Length
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-21-2016, 11:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 24
7 SAUM - Velocity/Barrel Length
Well I decided on the SR3 action for the 7 SAUM build. This is going to be a backcountry mountain hunting build. So I want to find a sweet spot between weight savings and velocity.

I've pretty well decided on a Bartlein #3 contour for the barrel and need some advice on barrel length. According to LRI's fluting calculator, I'll get about 6oz back from fluting and I've decided that's gonna happen.

Most likely shooting 180g berger VLD hunting bullets, but open to suggestions as I'm new to the 7mm hunting realm.

Does anyone have chrony data on your 7 SAUM with say 24", 25", and 26" barrels? Please provide altitude and the range and temp data if you have it. I'm at sea level now, but will be hunting around 8-9k feet. If the difference is only 50fps, then I'll go as short as possible. If it's 150-200FPSdifference, I'll consider a bit longer.

Thanks
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 11:16 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2010
    Location: Gillette Wy
    Posts: 522
    Re: 7 SAUM - Velocity/Barrel Length
    Had one built earlier by Bigngreen. 25 inch Bartlein fluted 3B with a LPA titanium action. With a March 2.5X25 it is under 9 lbs all up. Using RL 26 I'm right at 2900 fps with the Berger 180 hunting. Deadly bullet. 2 deer and a antelope this yr. Deer and antelope both under 100 yds DRT. Last deer 325 yds and he went 20 yds .
    I'm at 4600 ft elevation or so. Sighting in temp was perhaps 70 degrees. Broz's generalization for many rifles is 25-50 fps per in of barrel. Some guys using 27-30 inch barrels are reaching 3000 fps. After using a Berger for a few yrs I'm happy at 2900. Less "splatter" affect at closer ranges. Still plenty of steam to be solid out over 700 yds. Faster is flatter and bucks the wind better. Just not better bullet preformance at close range IMO. Good luck. Bruce
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Reloading Question - COAL vs Measurements | new gun or not »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:21 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC