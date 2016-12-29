7 mm mag ?

Quote:
|
Originally Posted by ann brezinski
a friend is building a 7 mm magnum on the 300 Winchester case.our ? is given 160 to 180 grain bullets and a 26 in barrel how much faster will it be over a 7 mm Remington.all so what would you use for powder and find load data?
gary b
7mm x 300 WinMag... It is a wildcat cartridge. There is not going to be any professional published load data anywhere, that I am aware of.
Where to find load data? Try reloader's nest, or read through this thread... Anyone own a 7mm 300 Win Mag?
As for powders... IMR 7828, 7977, H1000, RL25, RL33, any of those will work.
As for velocities, it should be somewhere in between a 7mm RemMag and a 7mm STW.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.