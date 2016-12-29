Re: 7 mm mag ? Quote: ann brezinski Originally Posted by a friend is building a 7 mm magnum on the 300 Winchester case.our ? is given 160 to 180 grain bullets and a 26 in barrel how much faster will it be over a 7 mm Remington.all so what would you use for powder and find load data?

gary b



Where to find load data? Try reloader's nest, or read through this thread... Anyone own a 7mm 300 Win Mag?



As for powders... IMR 7828, 7977, H1000, RL25, RL33, any of those will work.



As for velocities, it should be somewhere in between a 7mm RemMag and a 7mm STW. 7mm x 300 WinMag... It is a wildcat cartridge. There is not going to be any professional published load data anywhere, that I am aware of.Where to find load data? Try reloader's nest, or read through this thread...As for powders... IMR 7828, 7977, H1000, RL25, RL33, any of those will work.As for velocities, it should be somewhere in between a 7mm RemMag and a 7mm STW.

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith