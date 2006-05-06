6mm-06 or 6.5-06? I'm trying to decide which caliber to go with 6mm-06 or 6.5-06. I've got an old 110 30-06 I wore out and want to re barrel. I've narrowed it down to these two just having a hard time making a final decision. I mostly hunt deer, antelope, and coyotes. Those of you that have one or had one which would you choose? What length of tube would you go with? I know I want at least 26" but if I can gain enough will go longer. I really considered 25-06 just want something a little different.