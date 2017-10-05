Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



  #1  
05-10-2017, 07:57 AM
6.5x47 Lapua vs 260 Remington
The 6.5x47 is intriguing me for some reason. However, everything I read says that it doesn't do anything that the 260 Rem can't. In all fairness, that can be said about a lot of calibers. Lol

So, if you were building a rifle, which caliber would you choose and why?


The rifle will be used to punch paper and maybe a whitetail.


Thanks
  #2  
05-10-2017, 10:46 AM
Re: 6.5x47 Lapua vs 260 Remington
With same length barrels, the .260 will slightly outperform the 6.5x47, but the difference is marginal, and in ballistics almost neglegable. Lapua brass available for both, cost of components very similar. With longer bullets in a Remington factory rifle the 260 will have OAL issues, but if you have a long savage magazine or plan on doing a wyatts internal box or AICS, then the 260 would be a little better imo. But, the 6.5x47 has a better shoulder which will aid in less trimming. However....

You could go .260 ai and have a MUCH better performing cartridge than either....if you reload and don't mind forming brass, which isn't a big deal.

My .260 ai is shooting 140 berger's at 3140 with rl26, and I can get 3025 with H4831SC. That's topped out. My go to load with the berger 140 and H4831sc is 2930, and I just worked up loads with rl26, and from 3040 fps all the way up to 3140 fps groups were in the .2's to .4's and my SD was single digits and es was 13 fps or less, the lowest was 7. This was only 3 shot groups, but it still looked very promising to shoot 5 different charges and have the largest group fall in the .4's....Needless to say I'm biased towards the .260 ai.
  #3  
05-10-2017, 10:54 AM
Re: 6.5x47 Lapua vs 260 Remington
The one thing that 6.547L will do that the 260 Rem. can't is mag load with bullets seated long. That is what it was designed for.

If you seat the same bullet to the same depth in a 260 it will not mag load (standard short action).

If you seat the 260 to max OAL lentgh and the 6.5x47L to optimum length the performance difference is not so pronounced.

There really is very little between them as both are known to be accurate. I went with 260. I've never tried Lapua 260 brass. Before it was available I necked up Lapua 243 brass and have been using the same 100 casings for several years.
  #4  
05-10-2017, 11:30 AM
Re: 6.5x47 Lapua vs 260 Remington
6 of one kind and half dozen of another in my opinion.
