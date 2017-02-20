6.5x47 Lapua in 20" barrel

My wife expressed a lot of interest in LR shooting recently so I am going to build her a 6.5x47 Lapua. I found a Savage action and a 6.5x47 prefit barrel for a good price....hence why I am referencing this caliber (6mm Creed and a couple others were options if I could find the right deal). Unfortunately the prefit barrel is 26" AND she wants to shoot suppressed, which will make for a LONG rifle. So I am going to have the barrel cut to 20" for her.
What kind of ballistics are you guys getting out of 20" 6.5x47 tubes?
Still kinda new to this, but that may performance may be close in comparison to a 260/6.5 in a Tikka CTR. All three cartridges are kind of in the same family, and the CTRs have a 20" tube. And I'm sure some shoot this suppressed. Could be a good starting point.
__________________
There is no such thing as overkill.