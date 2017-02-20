Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6.5x47 Lapua in 20" barrel
Unread 02-20-2017, 01:37 PM
6.5x47 Lapua in 20" barrel
Hi guys,

My wife expressed a lot of interest in LR shooting recently so I am going to build her a 6.5x47 Lapua. I found a Savage action and a 6.5x47 prefit barrel for a good price....hence why I am referencing this caliber (6mm Creed and a couple others were options if I could find the right deal). Unfortunately the prefit barrel is 26" AND she wants to shoot suppressed, which will make for a LONG rifle. So I am going to have the barrel cut to 20" for her.

What kind of ballistics are you guys getting out of 20" 6.5x47 tubes?

thanks for the help.
Unread 02-20-2017, 02:24 PM
Re: 6.5x47 Lapua in 20" barrel
Still kinda new to this, but that may performance may be close in comparison to a 260/6.5 in a Tikka CTR. All three cartridges are kind of in the same family, and the CTRs have a 20" tube. And I'm sure some shoot this suppressed. Could be a good starting point.
There is no such thing as overkill.
