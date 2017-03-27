6.5mm Rifle Build Questions My newest obsession is a hyper-velocity 6.5mm rifle. Two of my favorite rifles are my 6.5 creedmoor and my .257 Weatherby. I just wish I could get the accuracy of the creedmoor with the flat trajectory and ballistics of the Weatherby. That is why the 6.5-300 Weatherby has piqued my interest.



Unfortunately, the 6.5-300 Weatherby is a new cartridge and I do not know much about it. From what I have read, it is capable of shooting flat out to 600 yards or more. This type of point and shoot performance seems too good to be true.



I also cannot help but wonder how the new 6.5-300 Weatherby stacks up against similar magnum cartridges. The two that I have found that are similar in performance to the Weatherby are the 6.5 STW and the 6.5 Allen Magnum. I read that the 6.5 STW is ballistically the same as the 6.5 AM, just in a longer cartridge.



The 6.5 AM is approximately 200fps faster than the Weatherby using the Barnes 127gr LRX bullets. In addition the AM appears to be a shorter overall length because it is based on the .338 RUM case. This would make it seem to be far superior to the Weatherby for a custom rifle simply because of a shorter length, cheap brass, and much higher velocity. In fact, I have heard that the AM will shoot flat out to over 800 yards with no scope adjustment. Once again, seems too good to be true.



And these leads me to wonder if it really is too good and that the bullets can just not possibly handle all of the goodness that the 6.5 AM can give. I would think that for hunting deer-sized game or larger, at less than 1000 yards, the Barnes 127gr LRX bullet would be the best choice. However, I am honestly not sure if this bullet will hold up properly at the 3500fps of the 6.5-300 Weatherby, let alone the 3750fps of the 6.5 AM. It seems to me that the bullet would most likely turn into a bomb and obliterate most of the meat.



I apologize about my rambling here but I would much appreciate any possible insights y'all may have regarding these cartridges and if there is any practicality to any of them as hunting rounds or if I am woefully misinformed in any way.