6.5cm vs 7mm-08?? So I'm looking to build a short 16-18" ranch rifle that will be good in and out of a truck and deer blind, also for my 6 year old to shoot. I'm looking for low recoil and it will be used with a silencerco harvester. I already have a custom 26" 6.5 Creedmoor so I'm very familiar with the round, any suggestions?