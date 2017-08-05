Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
05-08-2017, 07:41 PM
6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
So I'm looking to build a short 16-18" ranch rifle that will be good in and out of a truck and deer blind, also for my 6 year old to shoot. I'm looking for low recoil and it will be used with a silencerco harvester. I already have a custom 26" 6.5 Creedmoor so I'm very familiar with the round, any suggestions?
05-08-2017, 07:56 PM
Re: 6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
I think you know the answer already. 6.5 creed would be perfect plus you have ammo already so no mix ups. 7mm-08 is nice but I think the creed would be better in your case.
05-08-2017, 08:08 PM
Re: 6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
There's jut a part of me that want to "try" the 7-08. But I think I could stick with the 6.5
05-08-2017, 08:15 PM
Re: 6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
We all need another cartridge ! Do a 7-08 , you won't regret it . Especially since you already have a 6.5 C
05-08-2017, 08:26 PM
Re: 6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
I've never messed with the 6.5 CM . I do like the 7-08 . for my girlfriend I'm using a 7-08 . I'm loading a 120gr nosler ballistic tip , with a slightly reduced load of H4895 , it works well . you should really be able to reduce the recoil with H4895 to get him started . then add powder as he gets used to it .
05-08-2017, 11:06 PM
Re: 6.5cm vs 7mm-08??
7mm-08. You already have a Creed. Why not diversify?
