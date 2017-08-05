6.5cm vs 7mm-08??

So I'm looking to build a short 16-18" ranch rifle that will be good in and out of a truck and deer blind, also for my 6 year old to shoot. I'm looking for low recoil and it will be used with a silencerco harvester. I already have a custom 26" 6.5 Creedmoor so I'm very familiar with the round, any suggestions?
I've never messed with the 6.5 CM . I do like the 7-08 . for my girlfriend I'm using a 7-08 . I'm loading a 120gr nosler ballistic tip , with a slightly reduced load of H4895 , it works well . you should really be able to reduce the recoil with H4895 to get him started . then add powder as he gets used to it .