6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber

I have a 260 Rem with 1-8 twist barrel. It pushes a 140 grain bullet past 2700 fps with ease using Lapua brass. I think the longest shot I have killed an elk with it is about 350 yards, so far. It also kills pigs, deer and antelope well.
Take a look at Elkaholic's 6.5 ss. It's based on the saum case only done right. You can feed the long bullets from a magazine 140-160 grain pills. Your deep in case of a 284 based round and the smaller 260 or creed just doesn't have the legs to get a 140 to 3200fps