6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
  #1  
Unread 04-29-2017, 04:35 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 881
6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
I was wanting opinion on a 6.5 build using a rem s/a. Want to use gun for deer elk to 550-600 yards. Just wondering most efficient chambering and barrel twist. Thanks!
  #2  
Unread 04-29-2017, 05:13 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: Potomac River
Posts: 5,078
Re: 6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
I have a 260 Rem with 1-8 twist barrel. It pushes a 140 grain bullet past 2700 fps with ease using Lapua brass. I think the longest shot I have killed an elk with it is about 350 yards, so far. It also kills pigs, deer and antelope well.
  #3  
Unread 04-29-2017, 06:43 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,574
Re: 6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
mike33,

6.5/.284
  #4  
Unread 04-29-2017, 07:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 881
Re: 6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
How does the 284 case work out of the s/a with the longer bullets?
  #5  
Unread 04-29-2017, 07:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 881
Re: 6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
I have a 260 Rem with 1-8 twist barrel. It pushes a 140 grain bullet past 2700 fps with ease using Lapua brass. I think the longest shot I have killed an elk with it is about 350 yards, so far. It also kills pigs, deer and antelope well.
Thanks Bob.
  #6  
Unread 04-29-2017, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 278
Re: 6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
Take a look at Elkaholic's 6.5 ss. It's based on the saum case only done right. You can feed the long bullets from a magazine 140-160 grain pills. Your deep in case of a 284 based round and the smaller 260 or creed just doesn't have the legs to get a 140 to 3200fps
  #7  
Unread 04-29-2017, 08:31 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 881
Re: 6.5 Short Action Build Best Caliber
Okay!
