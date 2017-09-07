|
Re: 6.5 Grendel Hornady Black 123 ELD-M for hunting?
Been wanting to try that ammo with mine. It shoots the Hornady Match 123 A-Max ammo really well. I am not an A-Max fan, but the new Hornady Black 123 ELD-M ammo intrigues me. So I am also interested to hear someone's experiences.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.