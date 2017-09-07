6.5 Grendel Hornady Black 123 ELD-M for hunting? I ordered a 6.5 Grendel from GrendelHunter.com about 3 months ago. I bought some Hornady Black 123 ELD-M ammo from academy because they were sold out of the sst ammo at the time(they still don't have any!), and I was dying to try the rifle out. So I zeroed it at 100 yards. It shot FANTASTIC with this ammo. 3 inch group at 600 yds. So I bought a bunch more of it. So I started doing some research online. I read on a private page(I forgot to screen shot it, and now I can't find it again) that the 123 ELD-M is the same exact bullet construction as the 123 SST including the interlocking ring it just has the heat shield tip. The guy said that this is the only ELD-M like this. He said that Hornady couldn't get the bullets to stabilize so they just changed the tip on the sst. Has anyone here heard anything like this? Has anyone shot anything with this bullet?