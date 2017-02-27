6.5 creedmore brass Vs 6.5x47 Lapua I heard rumors of guys running in the 70K realm on the small primer 6.5x47 lapua.



My question is are those of you using the new small rifle primer creedmoor brass seeing the same strength in their cases?



I am wanting to build a 6 creedmore improved to push 95 grain SMKBTHP's at 3200 fps from a 20'' barrel. Is this achievable?