6.5 creedmoor barrel length? Light weight budget build hunting rifle

6.5 Creedmoor- Effect of Barrel Length on Velocity: Cutting up a Creedmoor!  rifleshooter.com Here's a pretty cool test a guy did by actually cutting an inch off a Creed barrel at a time and testing for velocity change. Looks like you could loose another 100 FPS going from. 22" to 18". I would say it would definitely affect 500 plus yard performance. I'd never seen that article before. Thanks for the post! There were some really interesting results in there that I never would have suspected. It would seem that if you were thinking about 24" vs 26", you would want the 24". Now what the OP was asking, I'd say stick with 22". You get a little bit of compromise in that arena.

