Re: 6.5 creedmoor barrel length? Light weight budget build hunting rifle
I'd never seen that article before. Thanks for the post! There were some really interesting results in there that I never would have suspected. It would seem that if you were thinking about 24" vs 26", you would want the 24". Now what the OP was asking, I'd say stick with 22". You get a little bit of compromise in that arena.
