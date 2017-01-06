Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5 creedmoor barrel length? Light weight budget build hunting rifle
05-31-2017, 11:36 PM
6.5 creedmoor barrel length? Light weight budget build hunting rifle
I have a factory savage 22" 1/8 twist 6.5 creedmoor non heavy barrel that's going to be put on a Stevens 200 action. I've got some ideas on how to lighten up the rifle and yet be practical. My question is should the barrel stay at 22" or would 18" be acceptable? Or by shortening the barrel am I limiting its bullet stabilization, bullets weight, and effectiveness for over 500 yards?

Thanks
Wyoming + LRH=

https://screen.yahoo.com/sofa-king-000000974.html
06-01-2017, 12:10 AM
Re: 6.5 creedmoor barrel length? Light weight budget build hunting rifle
Here's a pretty cool test a guy did by actually cutting an inch off a Creed barrel at a time and testing for velocity change. Looks like you could loose another 100 FPS going from. 22" to 18". I would say it would definitely affect 500 plus yard performance.
6.5 Creedmoor- Effect of Barrel Length on Velocity: Cutting up a Creedmoor! – rifleshooter.com
06-01-2017, 01:41 AM
Re: 6.5 creedmoor barrel length? Light weight budget build hunting rifle
Quote:
Originally Posted by Barrelnut
Here's a pretty cool test a guy did by actually cutting an inch off a Creed barrel at a time and testing for velocity change. Looks like you could loose another 100 FPS going from. 22" to 18". I would say it would definitely affect 500 plus yard performance.
6.5 Creedmoor- Effect of Barrel Length on Velocity: Cutting up a Creedmoor!  rifleshooter.com
I'd never seen that article before. Thanks for the post! There were some really interesting results in there that I never would have suspected. It would seem that if you were thinking about 24" vs 26", you would want the 24". Now what the OP was asking, I'd say stick with 22". You get a little bit of compromise in that arena.
The object of war is not to die for your country, but to make the other bastard die for his. ~ General George S. Patton
