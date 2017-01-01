6.5 comparisons

All,
I've been running some comparisons between 6.5x55 (standard), 6.5x55 AI, 6.5-284, and .260 Rem (loaded in long action). I'd like to keep this thread confined to these cartridges (in other words, please refrain from interjecting recommendations of looking at the 6.5 CM, 6.5x47, 6.5-06, 6.5 Sherman, etc.). I will preface all of this by stating that I am primarily a shooter of .284 Win (long action) and 6.5x55. I also shoot a bit of .260 Rem.
Using QL to determine required mass of RL26 to propel a 140-grain ELD to 2950 fps, and then comparing the pressures generated, grains required, and so on, I see some interesting things, with same-length barrels:
.260 Rem (standard) has the highest ballistic efficiency, followed by the standard 6.5x55, then the 6.5x55 AI, and last the 6.5-284.
Lowest pressures were generated by the 6.5-284, then the 6.5x55AI, then the .260 Rem, and lastly the standard 6.5x55.
Mass of RL26 required to achieve 2,950 fps (as calculated by QL) was least with .260 Rem, then 6.5x55, then 6.5x55AI, and (most required was) 6.5-284.
Admittedly, I load my 6.5x55 to higher pressures than SAAMI or CIP, before someone asks.
I raise all of this because I have been toying with the idea of obtaining a 6.5-284 barrel for one of my rifles. So much has been written on the web about horrendous barrel life of this cartridge, I figured I'd look at pressures. For a 26" barrel, 50,979 PSI. I'm thinking that the barrel life can't be that bad. Assume not shooting rapid fire and letting the barrel cool; am I wrong? At that pressure, would I not be expecting higher round count than 1K?
I must say that I was surprised at the results with the .260, by the way.
Lots of ways to skin a cat with a 284 based rig.
Surprised that the load only generates 50k but RL26 isn't old school 4831.
I have burned up quite a few 6.5-284 barrels and with the better steels and better powder around today they will last longer.
I went to the slower stuff like Retumbo and H-1000 since the 90 and they definitely live longer and RL26 is possibly going to yield even better results.
A lot of the barrel smoking was related to running faster powders to reach 3K+.
With the newer stuff available every cartridge is a NEW CARTRIDGE essentially. Things are being done with RL17 that we would have said you were nuts 10 yrs ago. Seems to be the same with many of these new powders.
RL17 and Superperformance as well as newer lots of H-1000 and W870 are doing things that have honestly made me think my chrono was broken, I was drunk or about to blow my head off.
A larger case such as the 284 should LOAF more to reach a reasonable velocity and should therefore protect a throat better than a higher pressure, smaller case no matter the design.
And truthfully I would call the 284 the best design of everything you mentioned anyway. The 260 is about 10 yrs older than the 284 and the Swede....well its older than dirt lol.
I built a 22 and a 6 built on the 284 since 05 or so and both lasted better than I expected running the heaviest VLDs I could find with Retumbo and not trying to be a speed demon.
__________________
Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
Location: The rifle range, or archery range or behind the computer in Alaska
Posts: 3,816
Re: 6.5 comparisons
I use to subscribe to the notion that running a 6.5-284 easy, cool between shots etc...would yield great barrel life. After trying that, I still had to set the barrel back at 450 rounds and again at 600. I gave up hope at 750. I'll still shoot under .7 MOA at 800 rounds but it's frustrating to watch a barrel that would shoot in the .1s and .2s most days and .3s and .4s on its worst days (rarely) and then open up to north of .5. Plus the charge weights had to be altered every so often to accommodate a flame cut throat. I babied that barrel from shot one and it still deteriorated at a high rate. Anymore, I'm happy with a larger bore and a little more recoil in exchange for better barrel life.
Just MHO and point of view.
M
__________________
__________________
Long range shooting is a process that ends with a result. Once you start to focus on the result (how bad your last shot was, how big the group is going to be, what your buck will score, what your match score is, what place you are in...) then you loose the capacity to focus on the process.
All,
I've been running some comparisons between 6.5x55 (standard), 6.5x55 AI, 6.5-284, and .260 Rem (loaded in long action). I'd like to keep this thread confined to these cartridges (in other words, please refrain from interjecting recommendations of looking at the 6.5 CM, 6.5x47, 6.5-06, 6.5 Sherman, etc.). I will preface all of this by stating that I am primarily a shooter of .284 Win (long action) and 6.5x55. I also shoot a bit of .260 Rem.
Using QL to determine required mass of RL26 to propel a 140-grain ELD to 2950 fps, and then comparing the pressures generated, grains required, and so on, I see some interesting things, with same-length barrels:
.260 Rem (standard) has the highest ballistic efficiency, followed by the standard 6.5x55, then the 6.5x55 AI, and last the 6.5-284.
Lowest pressures were generated by the 6.5-284, then the 6.5x55AI, then the .260 Rem, and lastly the standard 6.5x55.
Mass of RL26 required to achieve 2,950 fps (as calculated by QL) was least with .260 Rem, then 6.5x55, then 6.5x55AI, and (most required was) 6.5-284.
Admittedly, I load my 6.5x55 to higher pressures than SAAMI or CIP, before someone asks.
I raise all of this because I have been toying with the idea of obtaining a 6.5-284 barrel for one of my rifles. So much has been written on the web about horrendous barrel life of this cartridge, I figured I'd look at pressures. For a 26" barrel, 50,979 PSI. I'm thinking that the barrel life can't be that bad. Assume not shooting rapid fire and letting the barrel cool; am I wrong? At that pressure, would I not be expecting higher round count than 1K?
I must say that I was surprised at the results with the .260, by the way.
I've shot the Swede, .260Rem and .264wm. It's really hard to be the .260 in the all around which is why I now have three of them. One AR, one Ruger FTW Edition, and One Remington 700 Gen 2 5R. The AR has decent accuracy even after more than 1500 Rounds and the Ruger and Remington have both seen heavy use this season both on game and on Paper and I like them better every time I pull the trigger.
You can extend your barrel life on any caliber by simply not shooting it hot and keeping on shooting it.
Shoot a 3 round group and let it get back pretty close to ambient outdoor temp before shooting the next group and do it every time and you'll be hard pressed to ever shoot one out assuming you are starting out with a quality barrel.
Break the barrel in good, clean it completely and send it off to have it melonited or otherwise heat treated and you'll extend it even further.
Of all the 6.5's if I wasn't shooting the .260Rem I'd probably move to the 6.5-284 but unless I find myself in the middle of a prairie dog town or invasion of pigs I probably won't ever shoot more than a handful of rounds on any given trip because frankly, if I do my part the .260 has been the most efficient "one shot one kill" rifle I've ever had.
The wife and I together put 8 deer and four hogs, including one rather large boar in the freezer firing a total of 12 shots at all of them. That total is split between the Ruger and the Remington.
The mild recoil is a problem though because it makes you want to keep shooting even when you're already sighted in and have verified your drops at several ranges.
__________________
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.