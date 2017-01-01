Re: 6.5 comparisons Quote: Viking264 Originally Posted by All,

I've been running some comparisons between 6.5x55 (standard), 6.5x55 AI, 6.5-284, and .260 Rem (loaded in long action). I'd like to keep this thread confined to these cartridges (in other words, please refrain from interjecting recommendations of looking at the 6.5 CM, 6.5x47, 6.5-06, 6.5 Sherman, etc.). I will preface all of this by stating that I am primarily a shooter of .284 Win (long action) and 6.5x55. I also shoot a bit of .260 Rem.



Using QL to determine required mass of RL26 to propel a 140-grain ELD to 2950 fps, and then comparing the pressures generated, grains required, and so on, I see some interesting things, with same-length barrels:



.260 Rem (standard) has the highest ballistic efficiency, followed by the standard 6.5x55, then the 6.5x55 AI, and last the 6.5-284.



Lowest pressures were generated by the 6.5-284, then the 6.5x55AI, then the .260 Rem, and lastly the standard 6.5x55.



Mass of RL26 required to achieve 2,950 fps (as calculated by QL) was least with .260 Rem, then 6.5x55, then 6.5x55AI, and (most required was) 6.5-284.



Admittedly, I load my 6.5x55 to higher pressures than SAAMI or CIP, before someone asks.



I raise all of this because I have been toying with the idea of obtaining a 6.5-284 barrel for one of my rifles. So much has been written on the web about horrendous barrel life of this cartridge, I figured I'd look at pressures. For a 26" barrel, 50,979 PSI. I'm thinking that the barrel life can't be that bad. Assume not shooting rapid fire and letting the barrel cool; am I wrong? At that pressure, would I not be expecting higher round count than 1K?



I must say that I was surprised at the results with the .260, by the way.



You can extend your barrel life on any caliber by simply not shooting it hot and keeping on shooting it.



Shoot a 3 round group and let it get back pretty close to ambient outdoor temp before shooting the next group and do it every time and you'll be hard pressed to ever shoot one out assuming you are starting out with a quality barrel.



Break the barrel in good, clean it completely and send it off to have it melonited or otherwise heat treated and you'll extend it even further.



Of all the 6.5's if I wasn't shooting the .260Rem I'd probably move to the 6.5-284 but unless I find myself in the middle of a prairie dog town or invasion of pigs I probably won't ever shoot more than a handful of rounds on any given trip because frankly, if I do my part the .260 has been the most efficient "one shot one kill" rifle I've ever had.



The wife and I together put 8 deer and four hogs, including one rather large boar in the freezer firing a total of 12 shots at all of them. That total is split between the Ruger and the Remington.



The mild recoil is a problem though because it makes you want to keep shooting even when you're already sighted in and have verified your drops at several ranges. I've shot the Swede, .260Rem and .264wm. It's really hard to be the .260 in the all around which is why I now have three of them. One AR, one Ruger FTW Edition, and One Remington 700 Gen 2 5R. The AR has decent accuracy even after more than 1500 Rounds and the Ruger and Remington have both seen heavy use this season both on game and on Paper and I like them better every time I pull the trigger.You can extend your barrel life on any caliber by simply not shooting it hot and keeping on shooting it.Shoot a 3 round group and let it get back pretty close to ambient outdoor temp before shooting the next group and do it every time and you'll be hard pressed to ever shoot one out assuming you are starting out with a quality barrel.Break the barrel in good, clean it completely and send it off to have it melonited or otherwise heat treated and you'll extend it even further.Of all the 6.5's if I wasn't shooting the .260Rem I'd probably move to the 6.5-284 but unless I find myself in the middle of a prairie dog town or invasion of pigs I probably won't ever shoot more than a handful of rounds on any given trip because frankly, if I do my part the .260 has been the most efficient "one shot one kill" rifle I've ever had.The wife and I together put 8 deer and four hogs, including one rather large boar in the freezer firing a total of 12 shots at all of them. That total is split between the Ruger and the Remington.The mild recoil is a problem though because it makes you want to keep shooting even when you're already sighted in and have verified your drops at several ranges.

Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless. __________________Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.