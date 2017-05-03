Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6.5-284 in a short action
  #1  
03-05-2017, 10:03 AM
6.5-284 in a short action
looking for feed back on the 6.5x284 in a rem. 700 short action with the extended box magazine that goes to 299, I'm wondering if I can reach 2900 vel. with a 24in. barrel with the 140's ?
  #2  
03-05-2017, 11:24 AM
Re: 6.5-284 in a short action
Is this something you're thinking about doing or something you've already done? Obviously it can be done, but a short action will neuter the cartridge somewhat .

You might get 2900 with 140's in a 24" bbl , but you will be pushing it pretty hard , high pressures and poor brass life. If you already have this done in a short action, I'd go with the 130 grain bullets. You will get good speed without having to put the pedal to the metal and 130's still have a respectable BC.
  #3  
03-05-2017, 12:26 PM
Re: 6.5-284 in a short action
I'm wanting to do it
  #4  
03-05-2017, 12:42 PM
Re: 6.5-284 in a short action
If you're aware of the limitations of a short action, only you can make the decision. If you want a light weight backpacking rife , by all means use the short action and a 24" bbl paired with a lighter synthetic stock and appropriate optic . Keep the 130 grain bullets in mind for this type of build , a fast 130 will out perform a slow 140 .

If you want to maximize the potential of the cartridge and weight isn't an issue, definitely do it on a long action with a minimum 26" bbl , I would use a fast twist in order to take advantage of the 140-147 grain bullets. Mine is a 1-8.5 twist , shoots the 140's great , does not like the 147's.
