Re: 6.5-284 in a short action If you're aware of the limitations of a short action, only you can make the decision. If you want a light weight backpacking rife , by all means use the short action and a 24" bbl paired with a lighter synthetic stock and appropriate optic . Keep the 130 grain bullets in mind for this type of build , a fast 130 will out perform a slow 140 .



If you want to maximize the potential of the cartridge and weight isn't an issue, definitely do it on a long action with a minimum 26" bbl , I would use a fast twist in order to take advantage of the 140-147 grain bullets. Mine is a 1-8.5 twist , shoots the 140's great , does not like the 147's.