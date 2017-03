Re: 50-20mm Pac-Nor Ackley Improved

As big-n-bad as it may be, the reamer would be the least of my worries. An action to sustain a 1.16" rim and the brass would get my attention.

__________________

Courage is just fear that has said it's prayers.



The people trying to say the 2nd Amendment is outdated are probably the same folks that would say the same thing about the Bible.