Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page .375 barrel contour
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

.375 barrel contour
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-11-2017, 03:29 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Arkansas (Home of Record)
Posts: 1,898
.375 barrel contour
Time to "upgrade" the .408 Cheytac to one of the large .375 chamberings. I am ordering a barrel early this coming week (Monday or Tuesday) and would like some opinions on length and contour.
What I have: BAT-M action, McMillan A5 stock, currently weighs about 25 pounds with 28" barrel (1.45" for 4", down to 1.1"@ muzzle, fluted), has the larger heavy pendulum style bipod and mount
What I want: 34-36", light as possible for hunting, T4 or T5 muzzle brake, change out the bipod (and mounting bracket) to a simple Harris or maybe Atlas.
I know this mostly spells heavy, but I have been reading for the past month on builders making these rifles well under 20 pounds with barrels in the 30-32" range.

If you have a rifle built off a Cheytac capable action, feel free to list what you have and it's weight, and if you would do anything different.
If you don't, list what you would do.
__________________
Courage is just fear that has said it's prayers.

The people trying to say the 2nd Amendment is outdated are probably the same folks that would say the same thing about the Bible.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 338-378 range report | Need spotting scope advice »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:35 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC