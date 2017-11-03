.375 barrel contour Time to "upgrade" the .408 Cheytac to one of the large .375 chamberings. I am ordering a barrel early this coming week (Monday or Tuesday) and would like some opinions on length and contour.

What I have: BAT-M action, McMillan A5 stock, currently weighs about 25 pounds with 28" barrel (1.45" for 4", down to 1.1"@ muzzle, fluted), has the larger heavy pendulum style bipod and mount

What I want: 34-36", light as possible for hunting, T4 or T5 muzzle brake, change out the bipod (and mounting bracket) to a simple Harris or maybe Atlas.

I know this mostly spells heavy, but I have been reading for the past month on builders making these rifles well under 20 pounds with barrels in the 30-32" range.



If you have a rifle built off a Cheytac capable action, feel free to list what you have and it's weight, and if you would do anything different.

