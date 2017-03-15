Re: 338 Lapua Load help H1000 works well for me and the 285 ELD.

I didn't have any luck with it and the 300 grain Hybrids, and that was with a Berger seating depth test. But I do know some people have very good luck with it.

I was able to hold 1 Moa at 400 yards, and after switching to the 285 I was holding about .3-.4 Moa consistently.

