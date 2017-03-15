Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 338 Lapua Load help
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

338 Lapua Load help
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-15-2017, 12:19 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: MN
Posts: 6
338 Lapua Load help
I have a 338 lapua on the way and would like some input on the load direction.

needed info on:
Best Powder: RL33 or H-1000 or Retumbo
Powder amount: ?? (Yes I know every rifle is different but just looking for a ball park amount so I don't waste a bunch of ammo/$ testing)
Best Primers: ??

I will be using a rifle with a 26" barrel, Berger 300gr Elite hunters, Lapua cases and possibly CCI No250 large Mag primers. I'm open to a different primer.
Main use for the rifle will be hunting out west.

Thanks,

Jeff
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-15-2017, 12:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 1,538
Re: 338 Lapua Load help
Quote:
Originally Posted by Nellej12 View Post
I have a 338 lapua on the way and would like some input on the load direction.

needed info on:
Best Powder: RL33 or H-1000 or Retumbo
Powder amount: ?? (Yes I know every rifle is different but just looking for a ball park amount so I don't waste a bunch of ammo/$ testing)
Best Primers: ??

I will be using a rifle with a 26" barrel, Berger 300gr Elite hunters, Lapua cases and possibly CCI No250 large Mag primers. I'm open to a different primer.
Main use for the rifle will be hunting out west.

Thanks,

Jeff
I've ran all of them and settled on Retumbo. 89.3 grains with a 300 EH .001" off the lands and a CCI250 in Lapua brass. It's easy on brass and it regularly prints in the .3s beyond 300 yards. I run them at 2765 fps in a 28" tube. I'd expect yours to end up at 2700 with a similar load.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-15-2017, 12:35 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,467
Re: 338 Lapua Load help
H1000 works well for me and the 285 ELD.
I didn't have any luck with it and the 300 grain Hybrids, and that was with a Berger seating depth test. But I do know some people have very good luck with it.
I was able to hold 1 Moa at 400 yards, and after switching to the 285 I was holding about .3-.4 Moa consistently.
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-15-2017, 06:27 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Posts: 20
Re: 338 Lapua Load help
RL33 works great for me....all my rifles I start with seat depth testing then move to powder charges, and has always worked for me. I know this is what you stated you don't want to to... Then I would stick with factory ammo,,,,jmo....

On my 338lm 3 shots of at lands- .035 off every .005... For my rifle i found .015 was the best group ( the powder charge started at min..90gr)

Then started at the min of rl33 90gr and worked my way to 98gr(max wtas94gr) 3 shot for every half gr. 98gr was near 3000fps and was about .6moa settled for 95gr which produced a 3 shot group of .182 at 100yds

This is the load for my custom rifle


Bat model m
Hart 28" 1.25 straight
Jewell trigger
McMillan a5


Lapua brass
215m primers
300 Berger otm
Rl33 95gr
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-15-2017, 07:47 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 1,718
Re: 338 Lapua Load help
Tagging in. I'm in your same boat. Looking at starting with 88 grains of H1000 w/215M primers and 300 grain Berger Elite Hunters.
__________________
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/ - 6.5x284 Build Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/ - 6.5x284 Ongoing Shooting Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/ - 338 Lapua Build Thread
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« new deer hunting area 6-700 yards. | Scope mount and rings question »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:47 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC