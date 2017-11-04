Re: 338 lapua improved/should I leave well enough alone As part of my load work up I always run it up to where I see pressure signs, that way I know where it is and I can stay far enough below it to account for temperature changes. If it is a hunting gun I will choose the highest node I can find as I am not worried about barrel and brass life, strictly performance. For target punching I want more longevity so I try not to go with the hottest loads. Single shot versus mag length is also something to think about. Everyone wants to hit that magic "3,000 FPS" ...but accuracy always beats velocity. 2,876 is no slouch, have you stretched it out yet ?

The big guns seem to make it really easy to shoot far....scary accurate.

My Edge ran the Bergers at 3,000 with Reloder 33 but was tough on brass so I think you have plenty of room to go faster if you want. If nothing else at least you will know where your ceiling is and you can still keep the load you have if you don't like what you find.

