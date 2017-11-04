Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



338 lapua improved/should I leave well enough alone
Unread 04-11-2017, 01:19 PM
338 lapua improved/should I leave well enough alone
So I have a 338 lap improved 40 degree shoulder built on a mark v action. I have a load with 300gr Bergers and 97gr of Retumbo with a 0.050 jump that shoots clover leafs at 100. I see some guys on here with the same setup are around 100gr- 101gr of powder. I'm Getting an average of 2876fps with only an 8fps spread in velocities. Before I go see what this load does at extended ranges should I try to get a little more speed out of it? Part of me says leave it be 50-75 fps isn't a big deal, but am I really utilizing the extra case capacity gained with the improved version? What would you guys do? And although I am happy with how this load shoots I haven't tried a load yet this this rifle doesn't shoot sub MOA with.
Unread 04-11-2017, 06:10 PM
Re: 338 lapua improved/should I leave well enough alone
As part of my load work up I always run it up to where I see pressure signs, that way I know where it is and I can stay far enough below it to account for temperature changes. If it is a hunting gun I will choose the highest node I can find as I am not worried about barrel and brass life, strictly performance. For target punching I want more longevity so I try not to go with the hottest loads. Single shot versus mag length is also something to think about. Everyone wants to hit that magic "3,000 FPS" ...but accuracy always beats velocity. 2,876 is no slouch, have you stretched it out yet ?
The big guns seem to make it really easy to shoot far....scary accurate.
My Edge ran the Bergers at 3,000 with Reloder 33 but was tough on brass so I think you have plenty of room to go faster if you want. If nothing else at least you will know where your ceiling is and you can still keep the load you have if you don't like what you find.
