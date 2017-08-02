     close
338 Edge scope choice
02-08-2017, 08:53 PM
ATH
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lizton, IN
Posts: 789
338 Edge scope choice
Building a 338 edge. Considering either a 5-25 or 8-40 Burris XTR II. My 300WM wears a 5-25, thus far I have been very happy with it. The Edge will do most of its shooting under 1000 yards, but when possible I'll stretch it out as far as it will go, including prairie dogs.

My shooting has been limited to 800 yards so far. The 5-25 has been plenty sufficient. There is not a significant price difference between the two options, so I'm curious how big an advantage to going to the higher magnification. Given that the rifle will be intended for long range shooting only, I have minimal concern for 8X being the lower end...if my INTENT is shorter range shots, I'd be carrying a different rifle.

I know there are more expensive options. Consider them out of consideration.
    02-08-2017, 09:41 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2008
    Location: Base of the Bluemountains aka Gods Country
    Posts: 535
    Re: 338 Edge scope choice
    Your post says it all. If you were doing short shots it would be a different rifle. You lose 3 on the lower but gain 15 on top go with the 40.
