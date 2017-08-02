338 Edge scope choice Building a 338 edge. Considering either a 5-25 or 8-40 Burris XTR II. My 300WM wears a 5-25, thus far I have been very happy with it. The Edge will do most of its shooting under 1000 yards, but when possible I'll stretch it out as far as it will go, including prairie dogs.



My shooting has been limited to 800 yards so far. The 5-25 has been plenty sufficient. There is not a significant price difference between the two options, so I'm curious how big an advantage to going to the higher magnification. Given that the rifle will be intended for long range shooting only, I have minimal concern for 8X being the lower end...if my INTENT is shorter range shots, I'd be carrying a different rifle.



I know there are more expensive options. Consider them out of consideration.