338 Edge On the Edge View First Unread Display Modes 1 12-25-2016, 12:41 AM afp1 Bronze Member Join Date: Jun 2011 Location: Southern Oregon Posts: 77 338 Edge On the Edge



My first long range (600 yds+) hunting rifle was a 338-300 RUM and had an M-70 Classic action, Wyatt's extended magazine box, 30" Benchmark HV contour barrel, McMillan Prone Stock, Nightforce NXS 8-32x56. It shot fine but weighed 18 lbs and I just wasn't going to take it very far from the truck.



I wanted my second long range hunting rig to be lighter. It is a 338 Edge and has an SS M-70 classic action, 29" Benchmark light Palma contour barrel, Winchester laminated Coyote Light stock, and a Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50. This second rig weighs about 12.75 lbs. I had it built over two years ago and until last month I only had 14 rounds through it--300 grain SMKs with RL-33 .010 off the lands that didn't shoot well (3/4" 3-shot groups with decent ES).



A friend of a friend wanted to acquire a 338 Edge and was pestering me about selling it. So I took it out to the range again and tried 300 grain Bergers and RL-33 at .010" off the lands--shot 11/16" groups with poor ES. I decided I would sell it and let the next guy sort it out.



Well, my friend pushed on me a little and wanted me to load up some rounds so his friend could shoot it at the ranch. Well, I wasn't going to just pick the best Sierra or Berger load because they both had such long COLs that a loaded round could not be ejected--you had to open the floor plate and fuss with it a bit. This rifle just has a standard length magazine box and I was running it as a single shot.



So I went back to the range to test the known accuracy powder, H-1000, and seated the SMKs deep enough so a loaded round would easily eject. This yielded a COL of about 3.76" and had the bullets .086" off the lands. I loaded up H-1000 with 89, 90, 91, and 92 grains with new Nosler brass. Here is how it shot.



H-1000/89: .625" for 3 at 2778 (ES 14)

H-1000/90: .750" for 3 at 2790 (ES 20)

H-1000/91: .225" for 3 at 2805 (ES 3)

H-1000/92: .287" for 3 at 2823 (ES 15)



So I loaded up 10 rounds with 91.5 grains and will go bust rocks or something. I realize I'll have to tweak the load with the fire-formed brass, but this rifle is a keeper and no longer for sale. It's a sin to sell an accurate rifle, happens to be the 11th commandment............



I had pretty much given up on the idea of long range hunting. I am usually stumbling around the woods and the longest shot I've had to make has only been 435 yds (Blacktail buck last year, clean first shot kill with a 7.5 lb 300 WSM). I prefer a lighter weight rifle for the stumbling around part. However, with as good as this rifle is shooting I am enthused about long range hunting again so I will likely purse it. I even bought an extended magazine box and shortened ejector from Kevin Wyatt so I can use the magazine.







I do a LOT of reading here but rarely post. I figured it's time to pay things back a little.My first long range (600 yds+) hunting rifle was a 338-300 RUM and had an M-70 Classic action, Wyatt's extended magazine box, 30" Benchmark HV contour barrel, McMillan Prone Stock, Nightforce NXS 8-32x56. It shot fine but weighed 18 lbs and I just wasn't going to take it very far from the truck.I wanted my second long range hunting rig to be lighter. It is a 338 Edge and has an SS M-70 classic action, 29" Benchmark light Palma contour barrel, Winchester laminated Coyote Light stock, and a Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50. This second rig weighs about 12.75 lbs. I had it built over two years ago and until last month I only had 14 rounds through it--300 grain SMKs with RL-33 .010 off the lands that didn't shoot well (3/4" 3-shot groups with decent ES).A friend of a friend wanted to acquire a 338 Edge and was pestering me about selling it. So I took it out to the range again and tried 300 grain Bergers and RL-33 at .010" off the lands--shot 11/16" groups with poor ES. I decided I would sell it and let the next guy sort it out.Well, my friend pushed on me a little and wanted me to load up some rounds so his friend could shoot it at the ranch. Well, I wasn't going to just pick the best Sierra or Berger load because they both had such long COLs that a loaded round could not be ejected--you had to open the floor plate and fuss with it a bit. This rifle just has a standard length magazine box and I was running it as a single shot.So I went back to the range to test the known accuracy powder, H-1000, and seated the SMKs deep enough so a loaded round would easily eject. This yielded a COL of about 3.76" and had the bullets .086" off the lands. I loaded up H-1000 with 89, 90, 91, and 92 grains with new Nosler brass. Here is how it shot.H-1000/89: .625" for 3 at 2778 (ES 14)H-1000/90: .750" for 3 at 2790 (ES 20)H-1000/91: .225" for 3 at 2805 (ES 3)H-1000/92: .287" for 3 at 2823 (ES 15)So I loaded up 10 rounds with 91.5 grains and will go bust rocks or something. I realize I'll have to tweak the load with the fire-formed brass, but this rifle is a keeper and no longer for sale. It's a sin to sell an accurate rifle, happens to be the 11th commandment............I had pretty much given up on the idea of long range hunting. I am usually stumbling around the woods and the longest shot I've had to make has only been 435 yds (Blacktail buck last year, clean first shot kill with a 7.5 lb 300 WSM). I prefer a lighter weight rifle for the stumbling around part. However, with as good as this rifle is shooting I am enthused about long range hunting again so I will likely purse it. I even bought an extended magazine box and shortened ejector from Kevin Wyatt so I can use the magazine.

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« Gun cleaning | Hard bolt closing » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



