338-378 Wby - keep or re chamber to .338 Edge?
#
1
02-22-2017, 10:11 AM
30 Hammer
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 2
338-378 Wby - keep or re chamber to .338 Edge?
With the new Berger .338 rumored to be coming out - hearing 340gr , would you keep a gun chambered in .338-378 or re chamber to .338 Edge?
Thanks!
