Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 338-378 Wby - keep or re chamber to .338 Edge?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

338-378 Wby - keep or re chamber to .338 Edge?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-22-2017, 10:11 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 2
338-378 Wby - keep or re chamber to .338 Edge?
With the new Berger .338 rumored to be coming out - hearing 340gr , would you keep a gun chambered in .338-378 or re chamber to .338 Edge?

Thanks!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 6.5x47 Lapua in 20" barrel | Shooting steel oops moment »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC