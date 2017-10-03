338-378 range report Finally got some nice weather around here so I took the big Weatherby out to test some stuff. I have been shooting uncoated 250 grain Accubonds with 107.0 grains H1000. This load shoots .5 to .6 MOA and scoots along at 2975 fps.



My first test was with some HBN coated 250 grain Accubonds. Using my 107.0 H1000 load at 3.800" I fired 5 shots over the Magnetospeed V3: 3057, 3058, 3065, 3065, 3063. This is a good 80 fps faster than the same load without HBN, and my ES for the 5 shots was 8 fps. After a couple of sighters to work the HBN into the barrel I fired the last 3 rounds into a group of 3/4 MOA. Pretty good since the velocity was well above my previous accuracy node. I'll have to fine tune this load since my gun likes the Accubonds and recoil is much softer than with the 300s.



Next I tested out some loads with the 300 Berger Hybrid and RL33. I started at 110 grains and worked up to 118 with no pressure signs. Groups were fired at 110, 112, 114, and 116 grains, but accuracy was poor. I shot 1 round at 117 and 1 at 118 grains to check for pressure, and these 2 shots went into 3/4 MOA with almost no vertical. All loads were HBN coated and loaded to 3.900". The exciting part was the velocity I'm getting from a bone-stock Accumark with a 26" barrel:



116.0 grains: 2913, 2908, 2917. ES of 9 fps, but accuracy was poor so no big deal.

117.0 grains: 2965 fps

118.0 grains: 2991 fps



I'm looking forward to another range session where I'll focus more around the 117-118 grain range and see what my groups and ES look like.



I picked up a box of 285 grain ELD Match bullets this week to try out. Hopefully I can find a 1/2 MOA load with one of the big bullets at 2950+ fps. After today I'm very optimistic.