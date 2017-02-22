Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


.308 Long range hunting?
Unread 02-22-2017, 02:16 PM
.308 Long range hunting?
I know there is a thread on here discussing how far 308 should be used on large game. Could someone please guide me to it? Also if anyone has fresh input I'd like to here that as well. Thank you.
One shot, one kill; the only way to hunt!
Unread 02-22-2017, 02:32 PM
Re: .308 Long range hunting?
What it comes down to for me is energy and bullet performance to take that game quickly. For me thats about 650yds max. It can shoot much further than that but bullet performance may not work, thus resulting in wound.
Unread 02-22-2017, 04:27 PM
Re: .308 Long range hunting?
The biggest problem with the .308 is that if you shoot the high BC heavy for caliber bullets the velocity is so low that the time of flight becomes an issue on game. If your time of flight exceeds about a second a lot can change between the time your brain gets the signal to pull the trigger to the trigger and the round then gets to the animal.

As a rule I just don't like to shoot anything at a game animal beyond 400 yards that starts off with less than 2750FPS.
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
Unread 02-22-2017, 09:56 PM
Re: .308 Long range hunting?
Thanks guys. I guess the reason I ask is that I finally broke down and bought one. I have numerous other calibers, but have always wanted a legend of target shooting. I am planning an elk hunt in a couple years and will be using my 300WM as my primary, but am wondering if this 308 will be a reasonable back up out to 500 yds? I am from WI and it's very difficult to find a place to shoot beyond that. I realize bullet selection will be very important.
One shot, one kill; the only way to hunt!
