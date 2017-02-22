Re: .308 Long range hunting? The biggest problem with the .308 is that if you shoot the high BC heavy for caliber bullets the velocity is so low that the time of flight becomes an issue on game. If your time of flight exceeds about a second a lot can change between the time your brain gets the signal to pull the trigger to the trigger and the round then gets to the animal.



As a rule I just don't like to shoot anything at a game animal beyond 400 yards that starts off with less than 2750FPS.

