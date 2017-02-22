|
Re: .308 Long range hunting?
Thanks guys. I guess the reason I ask is that I finally broke down and bought one. I have numerous other calibers, but have always wanted a legend of target shooting. I am planning an elk hunt in a couple years and will be using my 300WM as my primary, but am wondering if this 308 will be a reasonable back up out to 500 yds? I am from WI and it's very difficult to find a place to shoot beyond that. I realize bullet selection will be very important.
