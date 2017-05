Re: 300RUM budget upgrade question #2 I have the CDS dials on 2 of my scopes and they are great for hunting. They are fairly spendy if you don't buy the CDS-equipped scope to begin with however. I like Leupold scopes for their light weight and good quality but I will admit their reticles are lacking and the turrets are not stellar. I use the Vortex PST on several rifles and its really hard to beat for the price. Great turrets and reticles on those scopes. They are a little heavier than the Leupolds but you can find the 4-16x50 SFP for around $500-550 without too much effort. You can have a custom label or a custom turret made for your Vortex scope with your own ballistic info if you want.