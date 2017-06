Re: .300 WSM 22" vs .300 Win Mag 26"? Quote: Rich Coyle Originally Posted by I am wondering if one switches from a 26" .300 Win Mag to .300 WSM with a 22" barrel could a guy then use faster powders to take advantage of the shorter case and barrel to get similar velocity? Im not the most experienced reloader but I highly doubt a 300wsm in 22in barrel will even come close to a 300winmag in 26in barrel. Fast powders do get you up to speed faster in a shorter barrel but there is no substitute for case capacity and barrel length in my opinion. Many guys have compared 300winmag vs 300wsm in similar barrel lengths and when loaded to full potential they are close but the 300 winmag typically wins out as far as speed goes (maybe not efficiency). Now you are talking about cutting the barrel 4 inches shorter...even with a very fast powder I bet you are a couple hundred feet per second less than an equivalent 300winmag load. just my two cents.