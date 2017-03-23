Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-23-2017, 12:08 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 13
300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Ive been browsing for a 300 WM rifle primarily for hunting but also the occasional target shooting as well. Doing some research I was turned on to Cooper and the Sako 85. I was looking at the Sako 85 Long Range. But Im wondering if im in the 2k rifle bracket if there are any other brands to be looking into?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-23-2017, 12:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,723
Re: 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...-R+300WM+26+SS
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-23-2017, 12:32 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 695
Re: 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Quote:
Originally Posted by ScopeRKT View Post
Ive been browsing for a 300 WM rifle primarily for hunting but also the occasional target shooting as well. Doing some research I was turned on to Cooper and the Sako 85. I was looking at the Sako 85 Long Range. But Im wondering if im in the 2k rifle bracket if there are any other brands to be looking into?
Browning x bolt long range hunter mcmillan comes to mind. I've had pretty good luck with browining. Another option is build on a remington 700 action and get a rifle that you can almost guarantee will shoot well and that won't cost you 2k so you can put more money towards glass.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-23-2017, 02:01 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,169
Re: 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Sakos 300 Win barrels are 11 twist. That will be a big issue, if you want to shoot heavy for caliber bullets long range, either for target or hunting. Most 30 LR bullets from Berger require a 10 twist min.

Sakos look and handle nice though. Wood stocks are beautiful, their synthetic stocks, not so much.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-23-2017, 03:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Blaine, MN
Posts: 292
Re: 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
I have no complaints about my Savage Bear Hunter in 300WM. I am using it for pretty much the same thing you are looking to do.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-23-2017, 03:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 13
Re: 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Any recommendations on rifles that use 10" twist?

Currently looking at:

Montana Rifle Company
Cooper
Winchester
Mark V
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-23-2017, 03:34 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,723
Re: 300 WM Rifle Recommendations
Quote:
Originally Posted by ScopeRKT View Post
Any recommendations on rifles that use 10" twist?

Currently looking at:

Montana Rifle Company
Cooper
Winchester
The one I posted a link to is a 1:10... It also has a proven track-record of accuracy. It is not a standard Remington 700, it is a model 5R Milspec. It has a 26" heavy 1:10 twist barrel with 5R rifling in it, and it sits in a fully-aluminum bedded HS Precision stock.

The only thing you will need to swap on that rifle is the trigger, and possibly bed the action.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« 30 Nosler Ackley Improved?? | 243 vs 308 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:48 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC