.300 wm for Nevada Elk Hunting My dad and I both drew Nevada bull elk tags. Pretty excited, we have been applying for 18+ years and are finally hunting in November. We are both residents and have hunted Nevada extensively, his area we have a solid plan. Mine is going to take a couple long drives and extended spotting sessions but it's an adventure I look forward to.



Onto the guts:

We have a .300 win mag in model 70 sporter. It has been bedded, cut to 13.25" lop and a fit with a new trigger. Sporting a Burris veracity with adjustable turrets and ffp.



Load:

Norma brass

Cci mag primers

71.8 g 4831sc

180 accubonds

2900 fps at the muzzle



We plan on this being bad medicine for anything inside 600 yards. Am I being over confident? I have had a few scoff at the bullets saying I need more bc to trust at that range. I really like accubonds on big game. I have shot them that far in this rifle, dad has shot that far, matter of fact it is just a skosh under 13 Moa vertical elevation to get there. Confirmed drops over several days inside 400 but have only had this rifle to 600 once.



Shoot more? Of course, that's a given. But am I flirting with disaster planing on this load for 600 and in?