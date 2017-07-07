Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



.300 wm for Nevada Elk Hunting
07-07-2017, 12:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Northern Nevada
Posts: 140
.300 wm for Nevada Elk Hunting
My dad and I both drew Nevada bull elk tags. Pretty excited, we have been applying for 18+ years and are finally hunting in November. We are both residents and have hunted Nevada extensively, his area we have a solid plan. Mine is going to take a couple long drives and extended spotting sessions but it's an adventure I look forward to.

Onto the guts:
We have a .300 win mag in model 70 sporter. It has been bedded, cut to 13.25" lop and a fit with a new trigger. Sporting a Burris veracity with adjustable turrets and ffp.

Load:
Norma brass
Cci mag primers
71.8 g 4831sc
180 accubonds
2900 fps at the muzzle

We plan on this being bad medicine for anything inside 600 yards. Am I being over confident? I have had a few scoff at the bullets saying I need more bc to trust at that range. I really like accubonds on big game. I have shot them that far in this rifle, dad has shot that far, matter of fact it is just a skosh under 13 Moa vertical elevation to get there. Confirmed drops over several days inside 400 but have only had this rifle to 600 once.

Shoot more? Of course, that's a given. But am I flirting with disaster planing on this load for 600 and in?
07-07-2017, 01:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Portland, OR
Posts: 274
Re: .300 wm for Nevada Elk Hunting
Quote:
Originally Posted by Schnyd112 View Post
am I flirting with disaster planing on this load for 600 and in?
Not at all. Confirm drops at 600 and don't worry about it after that. That rifle/bullet combo is deadly elk medicine at that range if you can do your part.
