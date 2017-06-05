300 Win Mag Muzzle jump???? Remington R-5 300 win mag, bedded HS Precision stock(Remington factory) , Gen II Little Bastard brake, Timney trigger set 2 pounds, Atlas bipod, VX6 24 power,



I was hoping some of you might be able to help me out. I have been fighting with this gun to keep it under 1 moa (early test were 1.5 to 1.0). After spending lots of time at the range I have found a fews things that have helped reduce group size, mainly anything I can do to keep muzzle jump to a minimum. Lighter grain bullets and a very firm grip pulling hard into shoulder helped. Looking at the groups I have posted you can see that going from a competition front rest to a bipod has help (I believe loading the bipod and the extra weight keeps the muzzle down). Then I found that putting my left hand on the top of the scope with a little downward pressure really helped (getting sub moa at 200 yards). My question is are there any ideas of a better way to remove this muzzle jump? You can feel this gun jump when fired. I shot a Gunwerks 338 in a light barrel type design that had no vertical recoil, only straight back. I really do not like putting my hand on the scope and really hate the heavy pull into the shoulder. Is there a better muzzle brake that would help and or a better stock? Any thoughts would be appreciated.



