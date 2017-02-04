Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 weatherby
Unread 04-02-2017, 10:08 PM
300 weatherby
what are your favorate loads for this case for deer and elk .can you describe your rifles that you use?
gary b
Unread 04-02-2017, 11:04 PM
Re: 300 weatherby
Custom tight neck rifle; NBRSA countour .332 neck. Mark 5 action. 17 lbs. with a NF scope

80.0 grains 7828 (HOT load)
215 primer
210 Bergers
3000 fps.

Most accurate rifle I have ever been around.
USMC Scout Sniper 88-94
Instructor 1st. Mar. Div. SS school 91-94
