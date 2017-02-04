Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
300 weatherby
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
300 weatherby
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-02-2017, 10:08 PM
ann brezinski
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 85
300 weatherby
what are your favorate loads for this case for deer and elk .can you describe your rifles that you use?
gary b
#
2
04-02-2017, 11:04 PM
Marine sniper
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Kalifornicated
Posts: 390
Re: 300 weatherby
Custom tight neck rifle; NBRSA countour .332 neck. Mark 5 action. 17 lbs. with a NF scope
80.0 grains 7828 (HOT load)
215 primer
210 Bergers
3000 fps.
Most accurate rifle I have ever been around.
__________________
USMC Scout Sniper 88-94
Instructor 1st. Mar. Div. SS school 91-94
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
7mm Mag accuracy load help?
|
Opinions on "Ferret" 50 bmg rifles???
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:44 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC