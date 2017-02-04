Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 300 Norma Magnum Hunting Load & Starting Data
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

300 Norma Magnum Hunting Load & Starting Data
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-02-2017, 09:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 137
300 Norma Magnum Hunting Load & Starting Data
Ive got my long range steel rifle in 300 NM that does well with the 230 loads as received from the factory.

It's making those shots over 1000 yards easy and fun!

I've also now have a hunting rifle in the same 300 Norma Magnum caliber.

I'm looking for some bullet and data recommendations for my hunting rifle. I'd prefer to use the hunting type bullets like the 212 or 220 Hornaday ELD X, not that 230 Hybrid I've been using on the range.

Thanks in advance for your suggestions and recommendations.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 7mm Rem Mag load for Elk size game at 700 yards. | Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:44 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC