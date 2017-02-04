300 Norma Magnum Hunting Load & Starting Data Ive got my long range steel rifle in 300 NM that does well with the 230 loads as received from the factory.



It's making those shots over 1000 yards easy and fun!



I've also now have a hunting rifle in the same 300 Norma Magnum caliber.



I'm looking for some bullet and data recommendations for my hunting rifle. I'd prefer to use the hunting type bullets like the 212 or 220 Hornaday ELD X, not that 230 Hybrid I've been using on the range.



Thanks in advance for your suggestions and recommendations.