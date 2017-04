300 Norma or 30 Nosler??? I would like some advise on the pros and cons of both the 300 Norma and the 30 Nosler.



I'm looking to build one of the two and am torn on which one. I want to shoot at minimum 210 Berger's but most likely the 215's or 230's. Any advise you guys have on both guns would be great!! In my research I think I'd rather run Norma brass over Nosler brass but I believe the 300 Norma burns more powder to achieve the same velocity. Any help would be appreciated!!