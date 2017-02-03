Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 ackly # 2
300 ackly # 2
how does this compare to the 308 norma magnum?
is it the same as a 30 -338 Winchester magnum?
gary b
Re: 300 ackly # 2
I think you're referring to the .300 Ackley #3, which is based off the .300 Weatherby case...Which is what I have. It will be similar, maybe slightly faster than the .300 Norma, and definitely bigger/more velocity than the .30-338 WinMag by a good bit.
