Re: 30 Nosler Ackley Improved?? The Nosler cartridges are already about as Ackley Improved as you can get. They have minimal body taper and a 35 degree shoulder. I suppose you could go with a 40 degree shoulder but the gains would be minimal. The best way to squeeze a bit more velocity out of a Nosler is to mess with the freebore/throat of the chamber. This has been discussed a ton with reference to the 28 Nosler, so a site search will yield some good info.