30 caliber mag build (leaning 30 Nosler) and questions
02-20-2017, 10:10 PM
30 caliber mag build (leaning 30 Nosler) and questions
Hey guys, first post here.

I recently ordered and Remington LA Mag action (#27557) with the intentions of having my smith build a 30 caliber magnum over the next 6 months to a year. It is the standard magnum action not the ultra mag action.

I've been going through trying to weigh the pros and cons of the various 30 caliber magnums.

I think at this point im down to the 30 Nosler, 300 win mag, and 308 norma mag. I like the 300 Norma mag but I don't want to have the bolt face opened so it is off the table.

I believe the 30 Nosler will fit the standard magnum boltface, and feed in the standard magnum action. I don't necessarily need an ultra mag action, correct?

I will likely be going with a magpul 700 hunter stock. Will the 30 nosler fit AICS 300 win mag mags?

Barrel will be 23.5 inches + muzzle break. Probably going Kreiger fluted with contour similar to Accumark (3 I think).

I will be handloading. Would like to be able to shoot 168 grain bullets for antelope, and mule deer and have the option to go to 190 accubond LR for elk. Possibly being able to go to 220 if I go to Africa or Alaska with it.

Thanks for the feedback.
02-20-2017, 10:28 PM
Reno, NV
Re: 30 caliber mag build (leaning 30 Nosler) and questions
I don't know a whole lot about the 30 Nosler. But, I went through something similar last year when wanting to build a 30 cal rifle. I ended up going with a 300 win mag. The main reasons I decided on this was that this caliber is so common. The ease of finding factory ammo if needed. Also the ease of finding brass. If you went this route you can still easily run heavy bullets. I currently run 215 grain burgers at 2850 out of a 26 inch barrel, which is enough for anything in North America and most of Africa. In my opinion, all of the 30 cal magnums really benefit from a longer barrel due to their larger case capacity. Just some things to think about. Good luck with your build!
