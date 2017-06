30 caliber 245 grain Berger - New Rifle Build New build started specifically around the new EOL Berger bullet.



Thoughts please!

300 RUM Chambering

Obermeyer 26" 5R 1-9" twist stainless barrel.

Axial Precision Convergence Mag Action

Axial Brake

McMillan Game Warden Stock

Trigger Tech "special" trigger

Nightforce ATACR



Really excited about the new action, having shot their short action hoping for the same great things out of the mag.