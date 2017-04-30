Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-30-2017, 09:44 PM
ann brezinski
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 99
30 baur magnum
bruce baur made this up from the 300 weatherby I believe.
any one shooting this and what are your loads and thoughts on this round?
gary b
