30-378 Weatherby Loads? New to this forum. It has a wealth of knowledge. I appriciate all the shooters out there helping out. Pretty cool forum. Decided on my next gun. Going to get 30-378 Accumark. I'll be putting the x5 Swaro 3.5-18x50 on it. Still not sure on whether to get the illuminated one or not. I'm looking for anybody who has some accurate loads for this gun to try out. Will be used primarily for elk. Looking at the 230g Berger Hybrids. Will be getting the Forster Ultra Seating Dies. Any information will be greatly appriciated. Thank you.