30-06 vs 280
  #1  
03-19-2017, 04:35 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Eureka, Montana
Posts: 55
30-06 vs 280
I have the option on a new Remington Mountain in either 280 or 30-06, these are the 2 choices available on this deal. Looking to shoot bullet weights in the 140 (280) & 30-06 (150). Anybody with experience in these two with ideas or opinions? I have other outfits that shoot heavier and lighter weight bullets so I what to stay there and not duplicate. Not looking for long range as i have one of those, plus by the time you see coyote's and wolves in NW Montana they are not that far away.
  #2  
03-19-2017, 05:15 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,857
Re: 30-06 vs 280
If your plan is lighter bullets, and have other options for heavy weights, the .280 is what I would choose.
  #3  
03-19-2017, 05:43 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 583
Re: 30-06 vs 280
The differences aren't even worth talking about to be honest...no animals chest will notice the differences....always go bigger because of bullet diameter and weight..
  #4  
03-19-2017, 06:13 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: lancaster pa
Posts: 49
Re: 30-06 vs 280
Man I've had some great results with an 06 and 150gr sierra pro hunters.
  #5  
03-19-2017, 07:34 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 685
Re: 30-06 vs 280
For me it would be the 280. Seen quite a few deer fall to my brothers 280 with the 140s. Alittle lighter recoil than the 06 and it's alittle faster. I think the 280 is very under rated. If I didn't already own a 7mm RM I'd be having a 280 in my cabinet.
  #6  
03-19-2017, 08:20 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Colorado
Posts: 98
Re: 30-06 vs 280
In my opinion it sure would be hard to beat the 06 for its versatility.... Ammo at every gun store/Walmart, reloading supplies are easy to come by.
