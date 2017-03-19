30-06 vs 280 I have the option on a new Remington Mountain in either 280 or 30-06, these are the 2 choices available on this deal. Looking to shoot bullet weights in the 140 (280) & 30-06 (150). Anybody with experience in these two with ideas or opinions? I have other outfits that shoot heavier and lighter weight bullets so I what to stay there and not duplicate. Not looking for long range as i have one of those, plus by the time you see coyote's and wolves in NW Montana they are not that far away.