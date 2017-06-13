Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-13-2017, 04:13 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 732
3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
https://m.facebook.com/barbourcreek/...41&ref=m_notif
__________________
"Opening Minds Worldwide"
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-13-2017, 07:08 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 1,037
Re: 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Don't sell that one. That is amazing.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-13-2017, 10:34 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 732
Re: 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Quote:
Originally Posted by Rick Richard View Post
Don't sell that one. That is amazing.
Yes sir, it is but some one is going to buy it...and be very happy
__________________
"Opening Minds Worldwide"
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-13-2017, 11:48 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 71
Re: 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Tell me more about this gun, thats great.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« The .270 vs the .308 | 300win barrel length »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:05 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC