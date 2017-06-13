Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
06-13-2017, 04:13 AM
fmsniper
3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
https://m.facebook.com/barbourcreek/...41&ref=m_notif
06-13-2017, 07:08 AM
Rick Richard
Re: 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Don't sell that one. That is amazing.
06-13-2017, 10:34 AM
fmsniper
Re: 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Rick Richard
Don't sell that one. That is amazing.
Yes sir, it is but some one is going to buy it...and be very happy
06-13-2017, 11:48 AM
toliver
Re: 3 shots 28 nosler barbour creek rifle under .4 1000 yards
Tell me more about this gun, thats great.
