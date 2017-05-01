280 AI Load Development

That's not actually a bad load (145 LRX and H4831). I'm using 168 grain LRX with RL26, but I have a 1:8 twist barrel.
I really like the 168 grain bullets. I've played with Berger 168 VLD, but still having issues (I think seating depth is kicking my butt). The Berger 168 Classic Hunter should be easier to load.
There is another dude that frequents this forum that uses the 160 grain Accubond with RL26, and does very well.
RL22, IMR7828ssc, RL26 are all pretty popular with 160+ grain bullets. H4831 is going to be very consistent, but you'll likely not quite get the speed potential you might with the slower powders.
I'm no guru though. I've only had a 280ai for about a year now. I have a late cow tag this year, we'll see how it does (hopefully)