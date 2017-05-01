     close
280 AI Load Development
Unread 01-05-2017, 10:19 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: Southern West by God Virginia
Posts: 8
280 AI Load Development
Ok looking to stretch my legs a little. Used to shoot to 300 when it was considered fairly long range lol not even close now. Would like to be comfortable to somewhere around 500 by next elk season, just went on my first hunt this year and loved it. Got a new Kimber 84L in 280 AI just before I went. Threw together a quick load with a 145 Barnes LRX in front of H4831 that shoots fairly well and I figured it would do the job. Wondering if there is something better. Had a couple of guys recommend 160 Accubond in front of RL26 but I can't find any published data on it. I'm leaning towards the 150 ABLR or TTSX or Partition and wouldn't mind trying RL26. I've got 19 and 22 I'm going to try also. 24" barrel 1 in 9 twist. Any suggestions? I know the cartridge is well respected amongst you guys. Any and all help greatly appreciated. Tom
    Unread 01-05-2017, 10:40 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,017
    Re: 280 AI Load Development
    Originally Posted by Trentcamp
    Ok looking to stretch my legs a little. Used to shoot to 300 when it was considered fairly long range lol not even close now. Would like to be comfortable to somewhere around 500 by next elk season, just went on my first hunt this year and loved it. Got a new Kimber 84L in 280 AI just before I went. Threw together a quick load with a 145 Barnes LRX in front of H4831 that shoots fairly well and I figured it would do the job. Wondering if there is something better. Had a couple of guys recommend 160 Accubond in front of RL26 but I can't find any published data on it. I'm leaning towards the 150 ABLR or TTSX or Partition and wouldn't mind trying RL26. I've got 19 and 22 I'm going to try also. 24" barrel 1 in 9 twist. Any suggestions? I know the cartridge is well respected amongst you guys. Any and all help greatly appreciated. Tom
    They make these things called BERGERS and they don't have a bun.
    Try some ELD-X 175s or Berger 180s and run them in front of the 22. BC is everything at extended ranges.
    The ABLR have proven to be problematic for many, the TTSX and Partition wouldn't know what BC was if it smacked them upside the head.
    If the ABLR will shoot for you, great. If not the ELD-X and Berger will in fact kill an elk quite dead.
    I would rather hit a elk in the heart with a high BC bullet than the liver after a lower BC bullet is blown off course.
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Unread 01-05-2017, 10:48 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Location: Oregon
    Posts: 207
    Re: 280 AI Load Development
    That's not actually a bad load (145 LRX and H4831). I'm using 168 grain LRX with RL26, but I have a 1:8 twist barrel.

    I really like the 168 grain bullets. I've played with Berger 168 VLD, but still having issues (I think seating depth is kicking my butt). The Berger 168 Classic Hunter should be easier to load.

    There is another dude that frequents this forum that uses the 160 grain Accubond with RL26, and does very well.

    RL22, IMR7828ssc, RL26 are all pretty popular with 160+ grain bullets. H4831 is going to be very consistent, but you'll likely not quite get the speed potential you might with the slower powders.

    I'm no guru though. I've only had a 280ai for about a year now. I have a late cow tag this year, we'll see how it does (hopefully)
    __________________
    "Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet" Gen.James Mattis USMC
