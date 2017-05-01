Re: 280 AI Load Development Quote: Trentcamp Originally Posted by Ok looking to stretch my legs a little. Used to shoot to 300 when it was considered fairly long range lol not even close now. Would like to be comfortable to somewhere around 500 by next elk season, just went on my first hunt this year and loved it. Got a new Kimber 84L in 280 AI just before I went. Threw together a quick load with a 145 Barnes LRX in front of H4831 that shoots fairly well and I figured it would do the job. Wondering if there is something better. Had a couple of guys recommend 160 Accubond in front of RL26 but I can't find any published data on it. I'm leaning towards the 150 ABLR or TTSX or Partition and wouldn't mind trying RL26. I've got 19 and 22 I'm going to try also. 24" barrel 1 in 9 twist. Any suggestions? I know the cartridge is well respected amongst you guys. Any and all help greatly appreciated. Tom

Try some ELD-X 175s or Berger 180s and run them in front of the 22. BC is everything at extended ranges.

The ABLR have proven to be problematic for many, the TTSX and Partition wouldn't know what BC was if it smacked them upside the head.

If the ABLR will shoot for you, great. If not the ELD-X and Berger will in fact kill an elk quite dead.

I would rather hit a elk in the heart with a high BC bullet than the liver after a lower BC bullet is blown off course. They make these things called BERGERS and they don't have a bun.Try some ELD-X 175s or Berger 180s and run them in front of the 22. BC is everything at extended ranges.The ABLR have proven to be problematic for many, the TTSX and Partition wouldn't know what BC was if it smacked them upside the head.If the ABLR will shoot for you, great. If not the ELD-X and Berger will in fact kill an elk quite dead.I would rather hit a elk in the heart with a high BC bullet than the liver after a lower BC bullet is blown off course. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".