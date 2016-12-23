     close
.280 AI barrel life
.280 AI barrel life
I am considering picking up a used .280 AI. I have looked everywhere, and have only found one post regarding barrel life. They stated that barrel life was around 800. That seemed wayyyy off IMO especially since it isn't a magnum round. I'm hoping someone on here could shed some light on this for me. Thanks
    Re: .280 AI barrel life
    I am considering picking up a used .280 AI. I have looked everywhere, and have only found one post regarding barrel life. They stated that barrel life was around 800. That seemed wayyyy off IMO especially since it isn't a magnum round. I'm hoping someone on here could shed some light on this for me. Thanks
    Yeah, that sounds WAY too low to me. 7mm RemMags can get upwards of 1,000-1,200 if taken care of and let the barrel cool between shots and groups.

    Barrel life is one of those impossible things to give a definitive answer on, because it depends on a lot of factors and how the rifle was treated. Could be 800, could be 1,800... I'd guess you should definitely be over 1,200, possibly more, especially if you shoot slower heavier bullets, instead of faster lighter bullets. Just my $0.02.

    Someone else might could give you a better answer.
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
