Re: .280 AI barrel life Quote: areyoujelen Originally Posted by I am considering picking up a used .280 AI. I have looked everywhere, and have only found one post regarding barrel life. They stated that barrel life was around 800. That seemed wayyyy off IMO especially since it isn't a magnum round. I'm hoping someone on here could shed some light on this for me. Thanks



Barrel life is one of those impossible things to give a definitive answer on, because it depends on a lot of factors and how the rifle was treated. Could be 800, could be 1,800... I'd guess you should definitely be over 1,200, possibly more, especially if you shoot slower heavier bullets, instead of faster lighter bullets. Just my $0.02.



Someone else might could give you a better answer. Yeah, that sounds WAY too low to me. 7mm RemMags can get upwards of 1,000-1,200 if taken care of and let the barrel cool between shots and groups.Barrel life is one of those impossible things to give a definitive answer on, because it depends on a lot of factors and how the rifle was treated. Could be 800, could be 1,800... I'd guess you should definitely be over 1,200, possibly more, especially if you shoot slower heavier bullets, instead of faster lighter bullets. Just my $0.02.Someone else might could give you a better answer.

