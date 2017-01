280 ai or 28 nosler The situation is i have a gun at the gunsmith being finished up. The barrel is a mcgowan barrel with a brake that came pre chambered in 280 ai, which is what i thought i wanted when i started this project 3 or 4 years ago. Since i have started the 28 nosler has come out. The chambered intrigues me but I am not sure what i want to do. The main used of this gun will be a long range hunting rig ( deer, antelope, elk, and whatever else i may decided to hunt). The gunsmith says the barrel can be rechambered no problem at all. The cost is very minimal at this point. What would you do and why?