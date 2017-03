280 AI with 175 ELD-X Question Helping to develop some loads for the 280 AI using a variety of bullets.



We've been interested in trying the Hornaday 175 grain ELD-X. Intended as a deer and possibly elk hunting round. Thought it may be a possibility as a step up from the 163 grain variety.



Has anyone tried this bullet in the 280 AI? Velocity results?



Haven't seen much loading data out there for this caliber/bullet weight combo so just thought I'd ask here.



Any help would be appreciated.